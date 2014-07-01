Chase Begins During Funeral Procession

Police called off a high speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon in Salina for safety concerns.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, at 2pm officers were providing an escort during a funeral procession on East Crawford to Roselawn Cemetery.

The chase began near Lefran and Crawford when a couple of vehicles did not yield, and the driver in a blue 1990 Ford Ranger sped away.

Police say the driver led officers through neighborhood streets on Westchester, Delaware, Elmhurst Ohio and Prescott reaching speeds of 50mph.

Police then called off the chase when the pickup sped down East Crawford at 70mph. Authorities are looking for a known possible suspect.

Captain Forrester tells KSAL News that it is a standard traffic ordinance to pull over for police and emergency vehicles that are running their lights.