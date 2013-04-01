Car Vandalized

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone dented and scratched a car in the 400 block of E. Republic.

Police say Jami Evans loaned her daughter a 2006 Hyundai Elantra to drive to work on Tuesday.

When Evans walked out to drive the car Wednesday morning, she discovered the vehicle had been dented on the hood and driver side door.

Someone had also scratched the paint on the passenger side of the car.

Damage is estimated at $3,000.

Police say they have a possible suspect in the case.