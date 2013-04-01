Car Accident Results in Damage and a Trip to the Hospital

A Gypsum man was sent to the hospital after failing to stop at a stop sign and hitting a light pole on South 9th in Salina.

The accident happened back on April 10th at 3:18 P.M.

Tyson Dahl, 35, was driving eastbound on Sullivan Dr. when a medical episode occurred.

Due to his condition, Dahl failed to stop at a stop sign and continued into the southbound lane on South 9th Street.

From there, Dahl ran into the median and struck a light pole, dislodging it from the ground.

Dahl’s red truck continued forward across the northbound lane on 9th, until it came to a rest at the curb.

Dahl was then transported to the hospital.

No one else was hurt in the accident and no other vehicle was involved.