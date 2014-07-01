Woman Faces Battery, Threat Charges

An argument between two women drivers ends with an arrest after death threats were made and a full can of soda was thrown through a window.

Salina Police arrested 26-year-old Karen Luna on Wednesday evening after an incident in 600 block of N. 7th around 7pm.

Police say Luna drove past a parked car where 34-year-old Tina Schimmel and a male friend were talking inside.

Luna allegedly rolled her window down and yelled at Schimmel.

The male exited the car and Luna drove back around, this time yelling threats to kill Schimmel.

Police say Luna then threw a soda through Schimmel’s open window, hitting her and causing the drink to explode all over the vehicle’s interior.

Luna is now facing charges of making a criminal threat and battery.

