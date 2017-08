Police are investigating a residential burglary in west Salina.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, sometime Wednesday between 5pm and 10:20pm, someone forced their way into a home in the 400 block of S. 12th through a screen window.

Police say a Canon EOS Rebel T6 1300D camera and an Xbox 1 Slim and two controllers were stolen from the home.

Loss and damage is listed at $1,070.