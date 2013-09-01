ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 74 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 80 °F | Lo: 49 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 58 °F 

Lo: 38 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 57 °F 

Lo: 43 °F

Thursday

Hi: 71 °F 

Lo: 58 °F

Friday

Hi: 71 °F 

Lo: 43 °F

Saturday

Hi: 62 °F 

Lo: 39 °F

Careers at SRHC
KSN

Burglars Chased from Home

KSAL Staff - March 20, 2017 10:45 am

An early morning home invasion is thwarted by the homeowner.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Christy Pennington awoke her husband Brett around 1:30am Monday when she saw a light outside their home at 2550 Aberdeen.

Moments later, Brett saw two suspects in black hoodies walking up the stairs in his home – one was carrying a gun.

Police say he then took action confronting the two and chasing them.

One burglar escaped through a garage window, the other jumped off a balcony from a second story bedroom.

The couple’s 20-year-old daughter was also home at the time.

No one was hurt and nothing was taken, although a few items were broken in the house as Mr. Pennington gave chase to the intruders.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Brandy’s Pampered paws
 