Burglars Chased from Home

An early morning home invasion is thwarted by the homeowner.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Christy Pennington awoke her husband Brett around 1:30am Monday when she saw a light outside their home at 2550 Aberdeen.

Moments later, Brett saw two suspects in black hoodies walking up the stairs in his home – one was carrying a gun.

Police say he then took action confronting the two and chasing them.

One burglar escaped through a garage window, the other jumped off a balcony from a second story bedroom.

The couple’s 20-year-old daughter was also home at the time.

No one was hurt and nothing was taken, although a few items were broken in the house as Mr. Pennington gave chase to the intruders.