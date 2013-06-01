Bomb Threat Leads to Arrest

A Salina man was arrested after investigators linked him to a phoned-in bomb threat at his place of employment.

Officers took 34-year-old Michael Norris into custody on Saturday after he allegedly used a co-workers cell phone to dial 911 – and told the dispatcher there was a bomb planted at The Flying J Truck Stop, 2250 N. Ohio at about 4:10pm.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the store and restaurant were evacuated and cleared before patrons were allowed back in.

Norris is facing numerous charges that include aggravated criminal threat and possession of a hallucinogenic drug.