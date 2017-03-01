Biz Hall of Fame Nominees Sought

Nominations are being currently being solicited for inductees into the 2017 class of the Salina Business Hall of Fame.

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce established the Salina Business Hall of Fame in 2005 to honor prominent business leaders both past and present, who have made extraordinary contributions to Salina, earned the respect of the Salina community and exemplified the Free Enterprise System.

Categories for nominations include:

Pioneer Award – 1858-1925

Historic Award – 1926-1975

Contemporary Award – 1976-present

Inductees in 2005 were H.D. Lee, William Graves, J.J Vanier, Al Schwan, and Charlie Walker. Inductees in 2006 were Alexander Campbell, M.J. Kennedy, Milton Morrison, Charles W. Shaver, and Roy Applequist. Inductees in 2007 were Oscar Seitz, Ralph Reitz, William Exline, Murray Wilson, and Lee Young. Inductees in 2008 were Dean Evans and Paul Junk. Inductees in 2009 were W.W. Watson, Whitley Austin, Verla Nesbitt Joscelyn, and Jack Vanier. Inductees is 2010 were Benjamin Aaron Litowich, Thomas Watson Roach and Mike Berkley. Inductees in 2011 were James R. Allen, William R. Geis, and Ben A. Sellers. Inductees in 2012 were William Phillips, Dick Brown, and George Frisbie. Inductees in 2013 were Ward Marshall and Karl Stutterheim. Inductees in 2014 were Charles R. Underwood and Charles E. Stevens, Jr. Inductees in 2015 were Frank Hageman, Baalis Kyger Smoot and Tom Pestinger. Inductees in 2016 were Herman H. Sudendorf, Rober J. Laujbengayer, and Sidney A. Reitz.

“The Business Hall of Fame offers a great opportunity to honor and recognize business people who have had a tremendous, lasting impact on the Salina community,” stated Don Weiser, Chamber President and CEO. “It’s our way of saying thank you and recognizing to the men and women who have helped make Salina the community what it is today.”

Nominations can be made by both Chamber members and the general public. Nominees will be considered on the basis of several criteria which include business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking and action, inspiring leadership, community impact, positive role model, enduring accomplishments and local influence. Individuals nominated in previous years will be considered again this year.

Nomination forms are available at the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash, or can be downloaded by clicking on the Hall of Fame quick link on the Chamber’s website homepage www.salinakansas.org . The deadline for nominations is 5pm Friday, July 7.

A special task force will determine the inductees. The inductees will be honored at a special luncheon this fall.

A portrait of each inductee will be displayed in the physical Business Hall of Fame, located at the Chamber office.