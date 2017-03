Salina Police are investigating a business burglary that took place early Thursday morning.

Captain Bill Cox tells KSAL News that burglars tripped an alarm just after 4am at Speakeasy Bar and Grill, 2030 S. Ohio.

Officers arrived a short time later and discovered the suspects had entered through an unlocked door.

Police say a cash register with some loose change in the drawer was removed from the bar.

The cash register is valued at $4,000.