Authorities say no suspects at large in Coffeyville shooting

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says preliminary information about the shooting deaths Thursday night of three people in Coffeyville indicates gunshots were exchanged between two of them.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says preliminary information about the shooting deaths Thursday night of three people in Coffeyville indicates gunshots were exchanged between two of them.

Authorities said in a news release Friday that they do not believe any suspects remain at large.

Coffeyville police arriving at a residence found the three deceased individuals: 50-year-old Reginald Johnson of Coffeyville, 47-year-old Kimberly Bell of Coffeyville, and a 17-year-old male.

The KBI says it will be assisting Coffeyville police in the investigation.

Authorities say they are continuing to investigate the crime to determine what events led to the deaths.