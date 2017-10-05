AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt Thompson 10/4

The Kansas State Wildcats are 1-0 in Big 12 Conference play.

Voice of the Kansas State Wildcats Wyatt Thompson joined “In The Zone” on Wednesday to recap the 33-20 victory over the Baylor Bears.

This week, Wyatt shares his thoughts on the Baylor win, wide receiver issues, offensive line injuries and the Texas Longhorns.

