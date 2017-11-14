AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 11/13

The winter season is just getting started for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

Kansas Wesleyan volleyball suffered a couple heartbreaking defeats at the KCAC Tournament. The Coyotes were edged by Tabor in five sets and were nipped by Ottawa in four, closing their remarkable 2017 campaign. A couple tough breaks going into the tournament, but that doesn’t take away from the success volleyball had this season. Coach Fred Aubuchon talked about the season that saw a school-record for conference wins in a year and a share of the KCAC regular-season title.

Women’s basketball had three contests a week ago. The Coyotes dominated College of Saint Mary 74-45 to open the slate of games. Unfortunately, KWU lost the two road games over the weekend. Still, head coach Ryan Showman is seeing improvement and is excited for the KCAC opener on Wednesday.

Men’s basketball had a pair of gigantic victories. First, the Coyotes went to Hastings to knock off the previously-unbeaten squad by 20 points. To wrap up the week, the Coyotes did the same against previously-unblemished Avila 77-69 in overtime. This week could be tougher with three games on the docket, but head coach Anthony Monson is pumped for the opportunities.

Football called it a season on Saturday when the Coyotes whipped Ottawa 50-24. Sophomore tight end Trenton Poe-Evans reeled in three TD catches, putting him at 16 total for the year. That tied a school-record set back in 2010. Senior quarterback Kelly Cordova had 380 total yards and six TD’s, helping him and 23 other seniors close out their careers with an 8-3 record. Assistants Rex Pippenger, Braxton Peck and Wes Fleming are all moving on from Kansas Wesleyan as well. Coach Fleming joined the show for the final time as well as senior defensive end Kre Webb.

Results from last week

– Women’s basketball: 74-45 win over College of St. Mary; 81-51 loss to Morningside; 76-64 loss to Dakota State

– Men’s basketball: 73-53 win over Hastings; 77-69 overtime win over Avila

– Men’s soccer: 1-0 loss to Oklahoma Wesleyan

– Women’s soccer: 2-0 win over Ottawa; 4-0 loss to Oklahoma Wesleyan

– Volleyball: 3-0 win over St. Mary; 3-0 win over Sterling; 3-2 loss to Tabor; 3-1 loss to Ottawa

– Football: 50-24 win over Ottawa

– Women’s bowling: 23rd at Leatherneck Classic

– Men’s bowling: 28th at Leatherneck Classic

Schedule this week

– Wrestling: Tue in Oklahoma vs Central Baptist, Bacone; Sat at NCWA Southwest Open

– Women’s basketball: Wed at York at 6 pm; Sat vs Bethany at 5 pm

– Men’s basketball: Wed at York at 8 pm; Thu at Emporia State at 7 pm; Sat vs Bethany at 7 pm

– Cross country: NAIA National