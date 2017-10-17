AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 10/16

The fall season continues to roll on for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

And so does the Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show, which takes place every Monday from 6 to 7 pm, live at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn just past Lowe’s. Come in for the $6.99 Build-Your-Own-Burger Special that includes a side. Various members of the Wesleyan athletic department will be there.

The KWU volleyball squad had five matches in four days. It’s hard to go 5-0, but the Coyotes were able to do that. Last Wednesday, Kansas Wesleyan swept Oklahoma Wesleyan. The victory was No. 400 for head coach Fred Aubuchon. He’s at 404 now as Kansas Wesleyan picked up four wins in Hutchinson at the KCAC Midseason Tournament. Coach Fred Aubuchon recapped last week’s action. Senior from Salina Paige Johnson joined the show as well.

Football doubled up Friends on Saturday 26-13. The defense led the charge, stonewalling the Falcons twice at the goal line. KWU’s secondary intercepted four passes and the defensive line picked up four sacks. Assistant coach Wes Fleming took over for defensive coordinator John Michaletti, who was with his newly-born son. Fleming and head coach Matt Drinkall both stopped by to rehash the victory. Senior from Newton Sam Pierce also was there to share his thoughts.

Results from last week

– Women’s soccer: 2-0 loss to Oklahoma Wesleyan

– Men’s soccer: 5-0 loss to Oklahoma Wesleyan

– Volleyball: 3-0 win over Southwestern, 3-0 win over Sterling, 3-2 win over McPherson, 3-2 win over Saint Mary

– Football: 26-13 win over Friends

Schedule for this week

– Women’s soccer: Mon at Bethel (2-0 win); Wed at Ottawa; Sat at St. Mary

– Men’s soccer: Mon at Bethel (3-0 win); Wed at Ottawa; Sat at St. Mary

– Women’s golf: Mon & Tue in Oklahoma City

– Volleyball: Thu at Ottawa; Fri at William Woods; Sat at Benedictine

– Men’s & women’s bowling: Sat & Sun in Fort Worth, Texas

– Men’s & women’s cross country: NAIA Midstates Classic in Winfield

– Football: Sat at Tabor at 2:00