AUDIO: David Beaty Press Conference 11/14

The Kansas Jayhawks have set a record.

KU lost to Texas 42-27 on Saturday. It was the 45th consecutive road loss for the Jayhawks, setting a record for most since Western Colorado State from 1926 to 1936.

Quarterback Carter Stanley completed 27 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns, but had three interceptions. Texas took advantage of four KU turnovers.

Texas QB Shane Buechele had success, going 22-of-32 for 249 yards and throwing a TD and a pick. Texas’ defense allowed 364 total yards.

Kansas has lost nine straight after winning the season opener against Southeast Missouri State.

Up next is the home finale against Oklahoma. Kickoff is at 2:30 with pregame at 1:00 pm on Real Country 101.7.

On Tuesday, head football coach David Beaty met with media members to break down the loss to Texas while previewing the showdown with the Sooners.