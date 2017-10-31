AUDIO: David Beaty Press Conference 10/31

The Kansas State Wildcats continue to reign supreme over the Kansas Jayhawks on the gridiron.

K-State received a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from D.J. Reed, helping the Cats down the Hawks 30-20 in the Sunflower Showdown. It was the ninth-straight win for KSU against KU.

Quarterback Alex Delton did get hurt, but he threw for 98 yards and added another 36 on the ground. Backup Skylar Thompson tossed for 40 yards and ran for 39.

Running back Alex Barnes racked up 128 yards and a pair of TD’s on 23 carries, setting up the Wildcats with 202 total rushing yards.

The defense allowed 418 passing yards from KU quarterback Carter Stanley in his first start of the season. Stanley was 23-of-48 passing for 418 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Up next for Kansas is a home matchup against Baylor. Kickoff Saturday is slated for 11 am, pregame at 9:30 on Real Country 101.7.

On Tuesday, head football coach David Beaty revisited the tilt with K-State and previewed Saturday’s game against the Bears.