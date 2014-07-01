Ashby House Names New Executive Director

A new person has been named to take over leadership of Salina’s Ashby House when the organization’s longtime leader retires at the end of the year. The board of directors announced Monday that Andy Houltberg has accepted the position of Executive Director.

Houltberg has substantial experience in the non-profit sector and has demonstrated the ability to lead over the past 17 years. Most recently, Houltberg has served as an associate pastor at Emmanuel Foursquare Church in Salina. He has also served as a hospice spiritual care coordinator and field director for Prison Fellowship. Houltberg has been dedicated to helping others through various volunteer activities as well.

Houltberg will replace Bryan Anderson, who will be retiring at the end of the year. When Bryan became the Administrator in 1994, Ashby House was a fledgling homeless shelter. Through Bryan’s leadership, Ashby House has grown to include a substance abuse treatment center, safe exchange program, free store, transitional housing, and many other services to help those in our community.

Josh Howard, President of the Board, stated, “Bryan has tirelessly served Ashby House and the homeless for the last 22 years. Ashby House and the community have benefited greatly from his leadership, and he will be greatly missed. We believe that Andy is a perfect fit to lead Ashby House into the coming years.”

The Ashby House is the only full time shelter for families and single women in Salina. Ashby House’s substance abuse treatment program is a State licensed residential and outpatient treatment facility.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.