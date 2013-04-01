Arrowheads and Coins Stolen

A collection of Native American artifacts, coins from around the world and three swords were stolen from a home west of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between the overnight hours of August 15 and 16, someone broke a back porch window and removed numerous items from inside a home in the 2700 block of W. State Street.

Soldan says the historical collection was discovered in Rice County and had multiple arrowheads and a stone hide scraper.

The coin collection included pieces from Germany, Ireland, France Italy, Israel, England, Jordan and Holland and is valued at $300.

Owner, James Brown told deputies a number of items were stolen including 3 swords, an engagement and wedding ring set, silver necklace, 4 beer steins, antique fan and a couple of class rings from South High and Marymount College.

Total loss is listed at $5,200.