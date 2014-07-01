Arrest made in Knife Attack

A Salina man is in jail after being accused of slashing another man with a knife.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 55-year-old Lee Roy McCray was taken into custody on Monday in connection to an incident last week at the Budget King Motel at 809 Broadway.

Police say on August 23 around 1am, McCray burst into a room at the motel that was occupied by a man and woman and began assaulting 44-year-old Antwonn Simmons with a knife.

Simmons was cut on his left forearm in the attack and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for a 6-inch gash.

McCray left the scene and was arrested at his workplace on Monday.

He is now facing charges that could include aggravated battery, criminal threat and aggravated assault.

Captain Forrester adds that Simmons and McCray knew each other before the incident.