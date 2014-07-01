Arrest After UTV Chase, Crash

An early morning chase ends with an arrest after a stolen Utility Terrain Vehicle crashed in a field south of Salina.

Saline County Sherrif Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies responded to an alarm at 6:46am Thursday morning at Straub International, 3637 S. 9th after someone cut a security cable on a 2017 Polaris General UTV and drove off.

Deputies honed in on the vehicle in a matter of moments after a concerned motorist called authorities about a vehicle speeding southbound on Old 81 Highway without lights on through the fog.

Deputies say after a short chase, 31-year-old Derek Devine of Sedgwick, Kansas crashed in a field near Salemsborg Road and Holmes after the UTV hit a ravine in a creek bed. He was found a short time later by the Kansas Highway Patrol’s K-9 team, hiding in some trees about 100-yards from the crash site.

Authorities say the Polaris which is valued at $26,000 had damage to both the front end and undercarriage.

Devine could now face charges that include theft and flee and elude. The Sheriff’s Office is now seeking to find a white, 4-door pickup with duel axles that was pulling a gooseneck trailer in connection to the theft.

