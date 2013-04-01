ksal.com

Argument in Assaria Leads to Arrest

KSAL Staff - February 8, 2017 10:36 am

Saline County Sheriff truck

A pushing match at a home in Assaria escalates into a fight and the arrest of a man from Solomon.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of W. 4th Street in Assaria just after midnight on Wednesday after a man and woman were assaulted.

Deputies allege that 30-year-old Brock A. Erickson pushed a 46-year-old woman and punched a 58-year-old man in the nose.

The victims told deputies he threatened to “kill them” if they called police.

EMS confirmed the man had a broken nose.

Deputies located Erickson in his minivan driving on I-135 and arrested him at the 24/7 Store at 671 Westport Blvd. He’s facing multiple charges including criminal threat, aggravated battery and theft for taking a cell phone from the residence.

