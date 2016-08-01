Area Girl Scout Troops Forming

As students return to school, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland is inviting all K-12 girls to sign up for Girl Scouts and lead the way like a G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) in their community and the world.

Girl Scout troops are forming across the state and preparing for an exciting year of girl-led adventures that help girls tap into their potential and develop the courage, confidence and character they need to be tomorrow’s leaders. When girls sign up for Girl Scouts on kansasgirlscouts.org, they can find troops in their area, including troop meeting times, in Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s online troop catalog.

This year, girls can explore 23 new badges in the outdoors and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) as part of Girl Scouts’ largest programming roll-out in almost a decade. Through hands-on and age-appropriate activities, Girl Scouts is both enhancing the important outdoor opportunities the organization is known for and addressing the lack of exposure many girls have to STEM. In fact, Girl Scouts are almost twice as likely as non-Girl Scouts to participate in STEM (60 percent versus 35 percent) and outdoor activities (76 percent versus 43 percent).

With the introduction of 23 new badges, including robotics badges piloted by Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland troops, Girl Scouts can design robots and racecars, go on environmentally conscious camping trips, write code, collect data in the great outdoors, try their hand at engineering, and much more.

“From robotics to coding to kayaking and zip-lining, girls discover their next great adventure through our exciting and challenging programming,” said Liz Workman, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland. “At Girl Scouts, girls thrive in a safe, inclusive, girl-only space where they’re empowered to lead the way, take on new challenges with confidence, and make a difference in their community.”

The new Girl Scout programming builds girls’ skills and encourages their interest in STEM and environmental conservation from an early age, increasing their confidence in these areas – in an all-girl environment where they can feel comfortable about trying new things, taking appropriate risks, and learning from failure.

“The Girl Scout Leadership Experience is a one-of-a-kind leadership development program for girls with time-tested, proven results,” Workman said.

At a time when 81 percent of American voters think preparing girls for leadership roles should be a national priority, Girl Scouts offers girls even more opportunities to learn skills and empower themselves with the experiences they need to succeed in life. And new findings confirm the outstanding leadership outcomes Girl Scouts exhibit compared to their non-Girl Scout peers, demonstrating there has never been a better time to join Girl Scouts.

A new report, The Girl Scout Impact Study, shows that participating in Girl Scouts helps girls develop key leadership skills needed for success. Compared to their peers, Girl Scouts are more likely than non-Girl Scouts to be leaders because they:

Have confidence in themselves and their abilities (80 percent versus 68 percent)

Act ethically and responsibly, and show concern for others (75 percent versus 59 percent)

Seek challenges and learn from setbacks (62 percent versus 42 percent)

Develop and maintain healthy relationships (60 percent versus 43 percent)

Identify and solve problems in their communities (57 percent versus 28 percent)

Take an active role in decision-making (80 percent versus 51 percent)

The skills and experiences girls gain through Girl Scouting positively affects all areas of their lives. For example, Girl Scouts do better than their non-Girl Scout peers in the classroom and are more likely to seek careers in STEM, law and business – industries in which women are underrepresented. And the benefits of Girl Scouting are not exclusive to any particular demographic, meaning no matter where girls live, their age, or their background, Girl Scouts can help them develop to their full potential and excel in all aspects of life.

To join or volunteer, go to kansasgirlscouts.org, email info@gskh.org, or call 888-686-MINT (6468).