Area District Plans Early Summer Dismissal

An area school district is planning to dismiss classes for the summer a little earlier than scheduled as a reward to faculty and staff.
According to the Twin Valley District, like all public schools across the state of Kansas over the past several years, their district has had continual budgetary struggles that have not allowed them to provide the level of compensation we would have liked for all staff. The Twin Valley Board of Education does want staff to know how much they appreciate their contribution in regards to educating our students.
As a token of this appreciation, the USD 240 Board of Education, at this week’s regular meeting, voted 6-0 to grant two days early dismissal if days are available (i.e. barring the use of built-in “snow” days), in relation to the current school year. This includes payment of USD 240 staff contracts in full, with either two days early dismissal or two discretionary days as applicable.
There will be an early dismissal for students on Tuesday, May 23 at 11:30 am. Teachers will then have the remainder of the day for teacher checkout, completing grades, etc. They then will report on the morning of Wednesday, May 24 for the remaining ½ day to complete the teacher checkout process. Building principals will make arrangements with their respective staffs in relation to checkout processes.
The USD 240 Twin Valley District includes schools in Bennington and Tescott.