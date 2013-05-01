Area District Plans Early Summer Dismissal

There will be an early dismissal for students on Tuesday, May 23 at 11:30 am. Teachers will then have the remainder of the day for teacher checkout, completing grades, etc. They then will report on the morning of Wednesday, May 24 for the remaining ½ day to complete the teacher checkout process. Building principals will make arrangements with their respective staffs in relation to checkout processes.

The USD 240 Twin Valley District includes schools in Bennington and Tescott.