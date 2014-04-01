Alcohol Fuels Shovel Swinging Man

A dispute at an area campground ends with the arrest of a Texas man accused of hitting a roommate with a shovel.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 45-year-old Isreal Ortiz of Garden City, Texas was arrested on Friday evening after he became angry and allegedly struck one of his companions in a trailer at the KOA Campground, 1109 W. Diamond Drive.

Deputies say around 10pm Ortiz became angry when he found the door locked on the trailer he was sharing with two other men who are on his work crew.

When they awoke and let him, Ortiz struck 19-year-old Christopher Colunga in the ribs with a shovel and left.

He was taken into custody a short time later at the Petro Truck Stop at 9th and I-70 and is now facing a charge of aggravated battery.

Sheriff Soldan says alcohol played a role in the incident. Colunga of San Juan, Texas refused medical treatment.