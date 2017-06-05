ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 92 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 92 °F | Lo: 64 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 88 °F 

Lo: 59 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 81 °F 

Lo: 57 °F

Thursday

Hi: 86 °F 

Lo: 63 °F

Friday

Hi: 88 °F 

Lo: 70 °F

Saturday

Hi: 94 °F 

Lo: 73 °F

Careers at SRHC
KC Giveway

Aid for Kansas Schools Boosted $293M Under Plan

Associated Press - June 5, 2017 9:35 am

Kansas legislators have a new, larger estimate for how much a plan drafted by Republican lawmakers would increase spending on public schools.

The State Department of Education projected Monday that the plan would phase in a $293 million increase over two years. The previous estimate was $285 million.

The plan ties the funding increase to another measure that would increase income taxes to raise more than $1 billion over two years to also help fix the budget. The House planned to vote by Monday afternoon on a single bill with the package.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate and gave lawmakers until June 30 to pass a new school finance law. Critics say the plan would not boost spending enough to satisfy the court.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 