Abilene Travel Store Under Construction

Construction of a new truck stop and travel store is underway in Abilene.

The 24/7 Travel Stores have been part of the Abilene Community since 1991 and enjoyed the success of the community partnership.

According to the company, the new facility will be a 7800-square foot building. The growth adds 12-vehicle fueling stations, 4-truck islands with card readers, plus Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF), and an Arby’s franchise.

The store will include large touch free restrooms, the Great Plains Gift Co., state of the art coffee and fountain service, enhanced convenience store products, water/beer cave with free cold refillable water bottle fill, safe room for travelers, customer seating area with free WIFI and video screens, weather information, and community information for travelers. Truck drivers will have access to shower and laundry service, a truck supply area, and truck plug ins for cold weather on a paved 20 stall truck parking area.

Potential future development could include an RV park.

The current facility will remain open throughout the construction process. The new building is being built behind the present one. The estimated construction completion is late Spring 2018.

