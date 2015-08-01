VIDEO: A Chat With an Outgoing Salina City Commissioner

Salina City Commissioner Jon Blanchard and Rocking M Media/KSAL News Director Todd Pittenger sat down late last week week for a chat on Salina Community Access Television’s “Your City in Action”.

The two touched on numerous topics, including things like the revitalization of downtown Salina, economic development, job creation, and expansion in South Salina.

Blanchard, who is not running for reelection, is wrapping up his tenure on the city commission. He reflects on his time on the commission, and talks about what his future holds as he plans to relocated to Utah.

“Your City in Action” is produced by Dean Klenda, hosted by Pittenger, and broadcast periodically on Access TV. It is also available online.

