Salina Police are investigating the theft of a classic motorcycle.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that sometime between 11:30pm Tuesday evening and 7pm on Wednesday, someone stole a 1972 Honda CL 175 motorcycle that was parked on the south side of an apartment complex at 400 E. Iron.

The owner says the bike has an orange fuel tank, black leather seat, chrome exhaust and two flat tires.

The motorcycle is valued at $1,000.