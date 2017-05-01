6740wonderful: Wish You Were Here

The creative team who brought a bright mural to Downtown Salina gathered on Friday to celebrate its completion.

The colorful creation, painted on the north side of Ad Astra Books and Coffee House at 141 N. Santa Fe, is by local artist Julie Cates. It is the brainchild of the ‘Green Team’ from the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2016 Leadership Salina class.

The mural, which came to life last weekend, is intended to create a photo opportunity for visitors in Salina. It serves as a very accessible, tangible symbol of the vibrancy that Salina holds.

Those who take a photo are encouraged to post it online, sharing a fun image of their trip to Salina, and organically marketing Salina online and showcasing it as a worthwhile visitors’ destination. They are encouraged to use #6740wonderful along with the photo.

The hashtag was chosen through an online vote. The choices included:

#6740wonderful

#MeetMeInSalina

#SalinaStartsHere

#StownDowntown

The #6740wonderful selection was the overwhelming winner, taking 80 percent of the vote.