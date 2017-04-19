ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 64 °F

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 64 °F | Lo: 55 °F

Friday

Hi: 70 °F 

Lo: 49 °F

Saturday

Hi: 57 °F 

Lo: 46 °F

Sunday

Hi: 63 °F 

Lo: 38 °F

Monday

Hi: 69 °F 

Lo: 51 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 77 °F 

Lo: 52 °F

Sankey Auto
For Women Only

5th KSU Sex Assault Investigation

Associated Press - April 19, 2017 2:46 pm

KSU Photo

The federal government is opening another investigation on how Kansas State University handles reports of off-campus sexual assaults.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights opened the recent investigation in late March. The office hasn’t released any information pertaining to the new investigation.

The university’s policy for investigating sexual assault allegations off campus has been under scrutiny, with this being the fifth investigation launched.

Two former students from the university are suing the school for not investigating their reports of being raped at Kansas State fraternity houses, saying it’s the university’s responsibility to investigate the reports.

Kansas State declined to respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

Associated Press information from: The Manhattan Mercury

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

City of Salina
 