$5 Million Donation to FHSU

Associated Press - May 3, 2017 8:40 am

A Kansas couple is donating $5 million to help build a student center at Fort Hays State University.

The university announced Tuesday that Richard Fischli and Dolores Willis-Fischli, of Logan, recently committed the money to a center on the Hays campus that will give students a single place to stop for academic, medical and mental health help. It will also provide office space for student groups.

The couple, who are Kansas natives, earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Fort Hays in the 1950s before moving to Los Angeles, where they worked in the school district.

The center is expected to be completed by December 2020.

A $4 per credit hour fee, effective the fall semester of 2019, is expected to raise $5.6 million toward the center’s $16.5 million cost.