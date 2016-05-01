4th Zombie Pub Crawl Planned

photo by Jeff Haines

The streets of downtown Salina will soon be crawling with zombies. On October 28th zombies awake from a fitful slumber to crawl in Salina Downtown’s third annual Zombie Pub Crawl.

A large crowd is expected for “Zombie Pub Crawl 4 The Shriekquel”.

Pub crawlers were able to walk, crawl, skip, or hop between eight different downtown participating bars and restaurants that include:

Big Nose Kate’s

Blue Skye Brewery & Eats

Coops Pizzeria

Heart of Dixie

Martinelli”s Little Italy

Paramount Bar

Rendezvous Bar

Santa Cruz Burritos

Wearing your commemorative pub crawl t-shirt is not required for drink specials. Wrist bands will be provided. Creative costumes are encouraged.

Details:

$15.00 Event Registration-This includes commemorative T-shirt, Coozie (first 500 zombies), drink specials, no cover charges, live entertainment at most venues, free cab rides home until 9:00 P.M., courtesy of Sunflower Taxi.

$20.00 DAY-Of registration- T-shirt sizes and availability can not be guaranteed. Coozies will be limited to the first 500 people.

You’ll receive an email when your t-shirt and wristband are ready for early pick-up.

You’ll receive an email when your t-shirt and wristband are ready for early pick-up. T-shirt and wrist band pick up the day of the event will be held at 117 N. Santa Fe (the old Mexican restaurant) from 3:00-6:00 P.M.

Registration is now open. $15.00 until October 12th. You will get you a commemorative Pub Crawl T-shirt, coozie, free cab rides home via Sunflower Taxi and access to all the fun. Registration after October 12th will be $20.00. T-shirt size and availability after the 12th will not be guaranteed.

Hays Academy of Hair Design will be hosting a Zombie Boo-tique at Hays Academy of Hair Design at 115 S. 5th Street from 3:00-6:00 P.M.on the day of the event. For a suggested donation of $5.00 they will make sure you look your deadliest.

For those that might have had a little too much to drink, Sunflower Taxi offered free rides home.

Pub crawl events in downtown Salina are popular, with what have become annual Halloween and St. Patrick’s Day themed crawls.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.