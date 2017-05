Police are investigating a burglary from a unit at Salina Mini Storage located at 2727 Centennial Road.

Staff discovered the broken lock and notified the owner over the weekend of the crime.

Deandre Finch told officers that sometime between March 15 and May 6, someone cut the lock on his rental and removed two, 32-inch televisions, one 42-inch 4K television plus a 52-inch LG 3D television.

Loss and damage is listed at $5,485.