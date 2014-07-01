3rd Man Charged in Sex Trafficking Case

Salina Police made a third arrest in connection to a case that involved the human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a child in late December.

Officers took 30-year-old Daniel A. Ross of Salina into custody on Thursday and are requesting charges that include aggravated indecent liberties with a child and criminal sodomy.

The investigation began last month after police interviewed a 15-year-old girl who ran away from her home in Kansas City, Missouri.

The victim told police that she met 55-year-old Raymond Ross in north Salina on December 28, he gave her methamphetamine and then had sexual relations with her in his home at 1009 State Street. Police say Ross then transported the girl to 718 N. 13th Street where 70-year-old Gene Engberg allegedly had sex with the teen.

Both men are facing charges that include aggravated human trafficking and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The investigation began in early January when officers found the girl sleeping inside a home they entered to check on the welfare of twin girls crying in an apartment in the 800 block of University.

Police say both the twins and teenage girl are in protective custody.