Plane Crashes in Ellsworth County

A pilot was able to walk away from a plane crash in rural Ellsworth County Thursday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 43-year-old John Shaffer from Tuscola, Texas, was piloting a 1966 Cessna 150G. The plane ran out of fuel and crashed.

According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, a power line belonging to Rolling Hills Electric Cooperative was involved in the incident and had to be safely de-energized.

Shaffer suffered no apparent injuries in the crash.

The crash happened at 9:00 Thursday night in Ellsworth County at 325 20th Road, a mile west of the 20th Road and Ave D intersection.

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Photos via Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office