Thieves Caught on Camera

Police are seeking tips in a case involving the fraudulent use of a financial card at a Salina business. It’s the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police, on July 6th Pack Rat Smokes at 659 S. Broadway reported a fraudulent use of a financial card. Employees reported on June 12th at about 5:30 PM, two male suspects entered the business and conducted three separate transactions using the tap to pay feature on their phone. They purchased a total of 9 cartons of Newport cigarettes valued at just over $1000. The transactions initially went through but later came back as being fraudulent.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-17574.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.