Threats to Kill Doctors Prompt Arrest

Threats to kill a couple of doctors at Salina Regional Health Center prompted the arrest of a Salina man.

According to Salina Police, they were contacted on Thursday by a concerned citizen who reported threats made toward two doctors at Salina Regional Health Center. The suspect was upset with the care of a relative and had made several statements over the course of a couple days pertaining to causing harm to the doctors. These statements referenced killing the doctors.

The suspect, 61 year old Laif Deaner, was located in his personal vehicle across the street from the hospital, in the parking lot of the Santa Fe Medical Plaza at 501 S. Santa Fe. He was arrested on charges which could include 2 counts of making criminal threats. He was not armed at the time, and was also found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.