31st Toy Run Roars Across Salina

Over 400 motorcycles roared across Salina Sunday afternoon. For the 31st year in a row area bikers collected and delivered toys for Salina children.

Overs the years riders have had to endure some wild weather at the event. Everything from rain, to snow and bitter cold. The last couple of years haven’t been bad, though. Much like the 2016 ride it was a little windy and chilly. But the sun was shining and the temperature was holding steady in the mid 50s.

Leading the way was a Salina Police Officers, appropriately on Harley Davidson motorcycles, and that jolly old elf on the back of a four-wheeled ATV.

A long line of riders followed, parading out of the Central Mall Salina parking lot carrying their toys.

Though all of the motorcycle riders and their passengers were dressed for the weather, many were also colorfully dressed for the season.

After parading across and around town, the procession stopped at the Redeemer Lutheran Church on Magnolia to drop off toys. They then headed to Harley Davidson Salina for a chili feed.

As the long line of riders snaked through Salina, citizens lined up along some of the route to wave and offer support.

Organizers told KSAL News that there were 412 motorcycles in the procession.

All of the toys collected as a part of the Toy Run event will be donated to the Ashby House and to the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.

