3 Sought in Robbery

Salina Police are searching for three suspects involved in a robbery and theft that took place in a room at America’s Best Value Inn, 2403 S. 9th Tuesday evening.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, Brian Haly was visiting with a woman inside his room and noticed his cell phone was in her purse.

She refused to give it back and then flashed a black handgun as a warning.

Haly told police he blocked her exit at the door and then was attacked by a male who kicked in the door and began hitting him. A second male joined the fracas and hit him over the head with a blunt object, leaving a cut above one eye.

Captain Forrester tells KSAL News that police are looking for a woman and 2 men that left the room with a phone and a laptop.