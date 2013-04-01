3 Lbs of Pot Confiscated in I-70 Stop

Five men from Illinois were taken into custody after a traffic stop on Interstate-70 early Monday morning.

A deputy with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle near the Hedville exit on I-70 at about 1:15am Monday.

The deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the car and a search of the vehicle revealed 3-pounds of pot hidden inside.

Now all five men are facing charges for possession of marijuana.

Arrested were; Solomon Stark,18 of Decatur, Ill. Also Devon Reed, 18, James Perkins, 20, D’Andre Perkins, 18, and DaVonte Day, 18, all of Springfield, Ill.