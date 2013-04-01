3 Lbs of Pot Confiscated in I-70 Stop
KSAL Staff - August 22, 2017 12:54 pm
Five men from Illinois were taken into custody after a traffic stop on Interstate-70 early Monday morning.
A deputy with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle near the Hedville exit on I-70 at about 1:15am Monday.
The deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the car and a search of the vehicle revealed 3-pounds of pot hidden inside.
Now all five men are facing charges for possession of marijuana.
Arrested were; Solomon Stark,18 of Decatur, Ill. Also Devon Reed, 18, James Perkins, 20, D’Andre Perkins, 18, and DaVonte Day, 18, all of Springfield, Ill.