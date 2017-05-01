Driver Arrested After High Speed Pursuit

A high speed pursuit Sunday afternoon that began in South Salina ended in northeast Dickinson County with an arrest.

Salina Police tell KSAL News that at around 2:15 in the afternoon an officer attempted to stop an SUV with an illegal license plate in the area of 2900 South 9th Street. The driver of the SUV did not stop, and instead led officers on a pursuit that weaved through Salina.

Other agencies, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, joined in the chase as it eventually exited Salina headed east on Interstate 70.

The pursuit ended with a foot chase in the area of 3100 Avenue and Fair Road northeast of Talmage in rural Dickinson County.

The dirver was taken into custody. His name was not immediately released, but police say that he is a suspect in a forgery case in Salina.

There were no injuries in the incident.