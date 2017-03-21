26-Year-Old Woman Identified as Victim found in Wichita

Authorities have identified a homicide victim whose body was found in a south Wichita strip mall parking lot as a 26-year-old woman.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the woman was identified Monday as Sandra Flores of Wichita. Police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said she was shot once and that there are no suspects.

Flores was pronounced dead shortly after a passer-by found her lying unresponsive and alone Friday night in the parking lot on the south side of Westway Plaza Shopping Center.

Police said it appeared none of her belongings were missing, her identification was on her and there were no outward signs of trauma on her body or that a struggle had taken place.