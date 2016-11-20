2 Hurt in Head-On Crash

Courtesy Saline Co Sheriff's Office

A head-on crash on a Saline County road sends 2 men to the hospital.

Sheriff-elect Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a truck and a car crested a hill in the 9400 block of S. Simpson Road just after 8am on Tuesday morning and collided.

Deputies say 19-year-old Terance M. Croslin of Great Bend was traveling southbound when his 2007 Ford Edge SUV went over center and met a northbound 2003 Chevy Silverado on top of the hill.

Troy Nickelson, 46 of rural Assaria complained of a head injury after the crash that caused of extensive damage to both vehicles.

Croslin told EMS he had pain in his knee.

Both men were transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment for what were considered non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies cited Croslin for improper driving.