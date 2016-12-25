ksal.com

2 found dead in vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas

Associated Press - December 25, 2016 5:39 am

Police are investigating after two people were found shot to death in an SUV on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports  that Kansas City, Kansas, police responded to a car wreck along the highway early Saturday and found a man and a woman dead in the SUV from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say their SUV struck a bridge before stopping in the middle of the highway and that the driver of a passenger car traveling behind the SUV struck the SUV. That driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening.

Police say they believe the victims in the SUV were shot by occupants of a third vehicle that left the scene.

