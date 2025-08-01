Zoo’s Unique Safari Breakfast is Sold Out

Rolling Hills Zoo continues to wow visitors with a wide variety of wildlife – and share unique opportunities to learn how the zoo ensures the health of its animals.

Linda Henderson, Director of Development and Marketing joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at a number of events coming up at the zoo, including an exclusive Safari Breakfast for 60 guests.

Henderson said on Saturday Dr. Danelle Okeson is giving a ‘sold out’ behind-the-scenes look at the vet hospital they have on the grounds.

The morning will wrap up with with a tram ride around the zoo for a look at the nearly 400 animals on hand.