Salina, KS

Now: 52 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 29 ° | Lo: 24 °

Zoo Animals Make Super Bowl Picks

Todd PittengerFebruary 5, 2021

Super Bowl LV is almost here and the experts are picking their favorites for the win.  At the same time the residents at Rolling Hills Zoo don’t want to be left out of the fun.

According to the zoo, it seems that everyone wants a piece of this action, from the aardvarks to the rhinos, as they pick their favorites for the big game this weekend.

From the statistical outcomes by Rolling Hills Zoo’s pollsters, it looks like it could be a close game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  But is Sissy, the African painted dog, is breaking with the pack by predicting a run-away game for the Chiefs, while Sasha, the Amur tiger, is clearly calling that run-away win for the Buccaneers.

To catch all the action of this year’s predictions at Rolling Hills Zoo, go to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rollinghillszoo on Friday, February 5 at 4 p.m. and Saturday, February 6 at Noon.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Zoo Animals Make Super Bowl Picks

Super Bowl LV is almost here and the experts are picking their favorites for the win.  At the same ...

February 5, 2021 Comments

Central Kansas Outdoors – 2/6

Sports News

February 5, 2021

CAPS Benefit Auction Moves Online

Kansas News

February 5, 2021

Royals Invite 29 Players to Major L...

Sports News

February 5, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

CAPS Benefit Auction Move...
February 5, 2021Comments
Gypsum Man Arrested in Wi...
February 5, 2021Comments
Suspected Park Vandals Ca...
February 5, 2021Comments
Wider Group Soon to be Va...
February 5, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices