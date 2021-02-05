Zoo Animals Make Super Bowl Picks

Super Bowl LV is almost here and the experts are picking their favorites for the win. At the same time the residents at Rolling Hills Zoo don’t want to be left out of the fun.

According to the zoo, it seems that everyone wants a piece of this action, from the aardvarks to the rhinos, as they pick their favorites for the big game this weekend.

From the statistical outcomes by Rolling Hills Zoo’s pollsters, it looks like it could be a close game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But is Sissy, the African painted dog, is breaking with the pack by predicting a run-away game for the Chiefs, while Sasha, the Amur tiger, is clearly calling that run-away win for the Buccaneers.

To catch all the action of this year’s predictions at Rolling Hills Zoo, go to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rollinghillszoo on Friday, February 5 at 4 p.m. and Saturday, February 6 at Noon.