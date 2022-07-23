Zoller Named to KSU Salina Leadership

Kirsten Zoller has been promoted to executive director of strategic initiatives at K-State Salina, and will help guide the campus’s future direction.

According to the school, Zoller’s role will focus on four main areas: overseeing the campus’s strategy development and deployment; special project management; external relations; and portfolio expansion and management for professional development programs.

“Ensuring external stakeholders and individuals on campus understand how they can connect and support the comprehensive campus strategic plan is critical for our success,” Zoller said. “My role is to make sure the great ideas to support campus growth are organized and implemented, making our goals a reality.”

Zoller will also serve in a chief of staff-type capacity to K-State Salina CEO and Dean Alyssa Starkey, assisting with implementing campus strategies and providing a singular point of contact to help connect the dots between the campus’s different strategy points.

“The Aerospace and Technology Campus’s mission is to develop global leaders and foster innovation and talent development,” Starkey said. “This position solely focuses on moving strategic initiatives forward and fostering collaboration with the appropriate individuals to help us meet our goals. Kirsten’s background in leadership and her growth mindset makes her the right person to help guide our campus forward.”

Zoller is a 2008 graduate of K-State with a bachelor’s in family studies and human services and a minor in leadership studies. Zoller also earned a master’s degree in adult learning and leadership with a graduate certificate in leadership dynamics from K-State in 2019. She has worked at K-State since 2009, beginning in New Student Services and then at the Staley School of Leadership Studies. Zoller has been with the Salina campus since 2013, most recently as the director of professional education and outreach.