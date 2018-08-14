Zero Tolerance for Speeding in School Zones

Children are back in school.

The Salina Police Department is reminding motorists to slow down and to be careful around school zones.

Police Sergeant Brent Rupert tells KSAL News that officers on patrol are enforcing a zero tolerance policy for speeding in school zones and that fines can be pretty costly.

According to Rupert, fines including court costs for driving too fast when school zone lights are flashing can run anywhere from $132 up to $192.

Fines for passing a school bus with lights on and stop sign out is $315.