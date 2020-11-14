Young Driver Causes Injury Crash

A 14-year-old driver from Salina was involved in a two-vehicle injury crash on a highway in rural Ellsworth County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 14-year-old Wayne Elder of Salina was driving a Ford F250 Super Duty pickup truck headed south on K-14 Highway. The agency says Elder was distracted and went left of center. He over corrected, spun out of control, and struck an oncoming car.

Elder was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the car, identified as 45-year-old Stacie Davis from Ellsworth suffered a suspected serious injury. She was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The crash happened late Friday afternoon on K-4 Highway 4/10th of a mile north of Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County.