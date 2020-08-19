As the summer season concludes over the next few weeks, Kansas law enforcement will be doing all they can to keep the roads safe from impaired drivers.

Beginning Thursday of this week and through the Labor Day weekend, more than 150 law enforcement agencies from across the state will join forces in a concentrated effort detecting and removing impaired drivers.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office will join other local and state police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing drunk and other impaired drivers from the roadways during the effort titles “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.”