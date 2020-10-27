YMCA to Begin Lobby Renovation Project

The Salina Family YMCA is set to begin a lengthy renovation project to its main lobby area.

YMCA President/CEO Angie Lassley says that the project will begin on Monday, Nov. 2 and last for approximately six weeks.

Due to the extensive updates, members, participants, and staff are asked to enter through the north entrance (#13) unless you require an elevator. If you need elevator access please continue to use the main lobby doors only. There will be a few days that our elevator will have to be down, so the YMCA Facebook site will provide daily updates.

The renovation will include a new front desk, with flooring and ceiling work. It was made possible through a capital campaign for financial support.

The renovation project is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 14.